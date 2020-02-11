Three women get two years RI for abusing tenant in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in Malkajgiri on Tuesday sentenced three women to two years of rigorous imprisonment for criminally trespassing into a house and creating nuisance. The court also imposed fine of Rs 11,000 on each of them.

The convicted persons were Shailaja Desiraju (32), N Bhagyamma (48) and Sheri Manemma (56), all residents of Defence Colony. It was in 2014 that Shailaja, along with Bhagyamma and Manemma, barged into the house of her tenant Veer Narayan Seth, a retired government employee, and demanded to vacate the house. They picked up a fight and abused him.

The Neredmet police booked a case and subsequently arrested them.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter