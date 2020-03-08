Three women in Mahesh Babu’s life

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to wish his mother Indira Devi, wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor posted an adorable collage of the three women. He captioned it, “These 3 women define my being. More power to them and all the women out there… go on and make a difference Happy #WomensDay #InternationalWomensDay.”

Mahesh’s sister, Manjula Ghattamaneni, commented on the post, “Mother, wife and daughter; with these three women in your life and with their love and blessings no power in the three worlds can stop you. Truly, super blessed. Celebrate them, always. Happy Women’s Day!”

One Instagram user commented on the photo, “What about your sisters sir.”

Another fan added, “Sir you are very lucky to have them.”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is mulling over signing a project with director Parasuram who earlier directed Geetha Govindam.