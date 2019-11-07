Three women injured in auto-tractor collision in Narayanpet

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Narayanpet: Three women, working as farm labourers, were seriously injured when the seven-seater autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a tractor coming in the opposite direction.

The accident occurred between Rakonda and Pusalpahad villages in Marikal mandal on Thursday morning, when the farm labourers were being ferried for agricultural work. As the tractor collided head-on with the seven-seater, the passengers were tossed out of the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. All the injured were shifted to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital for treatment. Their condition was stated to be stable.

