Three-year-old girl run over by police van near Yadadri, condition serious

Yadadri-Bhongir: A three-year-old girl, B Pranitha, received serious injuries after being run over by a police patrol vehicle near Pathagutta Sri Lakshminagrasimha Swamy temple near Yadadgirigutta on Thursday.

The girl, who lives in Saidabad in Hyderabad with her parents, was reported to be sleeping under a tree in a parking lot near the temple when the accident took place.

Pranitha was with her father Mallesh and other members of her family including her mother who were all resting under the tree by the road, about three kilometres away from the temple, after darshan of Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy on Thursday morning. Pranitha had fallen asleep at the time while the rest of her family was sitting in the shade of the tree.

Incidentally, the driver of the police patrol van, an Innova vehicle, A Shekhar, too visited the temple in the morning on a thanksgiving visit after being promoted to the post of a head constable just a few days ago.

According to Bhongir Deputy Commissioner of Police K Narayana Reddy, Shekhar and his two constable colleagues got into the patrol van and he first reversed the vehicle and then as he was turning it to move forward, ran over the sleeping girl.

“It was a case of sheer negligence,” the DCP said.

The front left wheel of the police vehicle ran over the girl and the three-year-old was immediately taken to the Bhongir Area Hospital where doctors treated her the best they could and then she was taken to Aditya Hospital in Uppal in the city. From there, she was then shifted to Kamineni Hospital at LB Nagar where doctors treating her described her condition as serious.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. and by the time Pranitha was taken to Kamineni, it was around noon.

Narayana Reddy said the driver was immediately arrested and a case of negligent driving under Section 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code have been filed against him.

Later, the Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagawat visited the Kamineni Hospital to inquire about the treatment being provided to the girl and also interacted with members of her family and assured appropriate action against the driver who caused the accident.

