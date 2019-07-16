Three year old murder solved in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (South) unravelled the mystery behind the murder of a welder reported three years ago with the arrest of two of his relatives.

The victim, Shaik Waheed (28), was found murdered at Mamidpally village which falls under Pahadishareef police station limits on August 13, 2016 by the police. A case of murder was registered by the police but could not solve it due to lack of clues.

Task Force team under supervision of Additional DCP (Task Force) S Chaitanya Kumar caught Abdul Khavi (33), an electrician and brother in law of Waheed and Shaik Salaam (30), of Chandrayangutta.

The reason behind the murder was reportedly, Waheed harassing his wife Sultana Begum. The woman had complained to her brother Abdul Khavi about it.

“On August 12, 2016 night, Abdul Khavi and Shaik Salaam went to Waheed’s house and invited him for a liquor party. After taking him to an isolated place in Mamidpally, they hit him with sticks and strangulated him to death. Afterwards, the duo doused the body with petrol and set it on fire,” police said.

The accused persons were handed over to the Pahadishareef police for further action.

