Three-year-old raped by relative in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 10:22 am

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man allegedly kidnapped and raped a three-year-old girl at Mailardevpally here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused, who is reportedly a relative of the victim, picked her up from school on Tuesday afternoon and took her to an isolated area and sexually assaulted her.

Later in the night when the parents started searching for their daughter, the man dropped the girl near her house and escaped. A case was registered and investigation is on. More details are awaited.

