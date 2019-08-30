Three-year RI for cop turned burglar

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: A former police constable of the Andhra Pradesh Special Police, who quit khaki and turned a burglar and was allegedly involved in 42 cases so far, was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years by a local court here in L B Nagar on Friday.

R Amar Singh from Nagarkurnool district joined as a constable in the APSP in 1990 and was posted in the police battalion in Yousufguda for 10 years. Sometime later, he quit the force, shifted to his hometown and started farming. Around 2010, he turned to burglary, the police said, adding that he had committed 42 burglaries in many residential colonies in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerate areas and across the State as well.

Though he was arrested several times, he continued to commit offences soon after being released on bail. He was last arrested by the L B Nagar police in January and was remanded in judicial custody at the Central Prison in Cherlapally.

Since his activities were turning out to be a task to maintain public order, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat had invoked the Preventive Detention Act order against him in March. He was detained in the Cherlapally prison as well. The L B Nagar police filed a chargesheet before the court and trial was conducted in 14 cases. The court found Singh guilty in all the cases and apart from the RI, also imposed fine of Rs 10,000 in each case.

