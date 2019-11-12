Three youngsters drown in Siddipet

By | Published: 1:24 pm

Siddipet: Three youngsters, who went for a swim on the auspicious Karthika Pournami day, drowned in a lake at Varikolu village of Koheda in Siddipet district on Tuesday early morning.

The deceased were identified as K Nikhil, K Prashanth and P Varaprasad. All the victims were aged between 10 and 15 years. The bodies were fished out.

A pall of gloom descended on the village as three youngsters from the same village died on the same day. A case was registered.

