Three youth killed in road accident in Warangal Rural

By | Published: 2:08 pm

Warangal Rural: Three youth were killed when the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a RTC bus near Gangadevipally village in Geesugonda mandal in the district.

The deceased were identified as Nyala Naveen (20), Itla Jagadish (19) and Lakavath Ganesh (21) of Mansingh Thanda of Narmetta mandal. The incident happened around 10 pm on Thursday.

It is said that both Naveen and Ganesh had picked up Jagadish at Warangal and were going to Gangadevipally when the RTC bus which was going to Narsampet hit the bike from rare side killing the three youths on the spot.

They were going to attend a ‘Baraat’ of a friend’s marriage at Gangadevipally. Itla Jagadish was son of Itla Shanti, former Sarpanch of Gangadevipally village.

Geesugonda Inspector J Shivaramaiha and SI Rahim visited the spot and shifted the bodies to MGM Hospital for postmortem.

