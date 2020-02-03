Three youth sentenced to life term for raping minor girl in Siddipet

By | Published: 4:13 pm

Siddipet: The Sangareddy Additional District Sessions Court on Monday convicted three youth involved in a minor girl’s rape case and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Judge Justice B Papi Reddy, pronouncing the verdict, also imposed Rs 10,000 fine on each of the three convicts. The accused Sivarathri Venkat (21), a resident of Inapur of Komuravelly Mandal, Sivarathri Anjaneyulu (21), a native of Bodhan and Manakonda Sriram, a resident of Pedda Arepally village of Raipole Mandal, had lured a 16-year-old girl, a native of a village in Jagadevpur mandal in May, 2019. After raping her, they also took away the gold ornaments she was wearing at that time.

Following a complaint, a police team led by ACP, Gajwel P Narayanan conducted an inquiry and presented sufficient evidence and witnesses before the court.

Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis appreciated the police personnel and lawyers who worked on the case and brought the accused to justice.

