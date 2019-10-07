Thribhuvan claims main event

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:56 pm

Hyderabad: Thribhuvan from Uttarakhand won the main event of the Hyderabad Fight Night, a combined experience of sports, entertainment and event management organised by Playmonks-Sports Unlimited and Telangana Association of Mixed Martial Arts (TAMMA) at Sarath City Capital Mall.

Hyderabad Fight Night has 14 fighters who deliver full-contact combat sport that allows striking and grappling, both standing and on the ground, using techniques from various combat sports and martial arts.

Winners: Bout I: Wasif Ur Rahman (Hyderabad), Bout II: Mintu (Assam), Bout III: Simran (Hyderabad), Bout IV: Dhareyappa (Bengaluru), Bout V: Sana (Hyderabad), Bout VI: Sachin (Delhi), Co-main event: Mahboob Khan (Hyderabad), Main event Thribhuvan (Uttarakhand).

