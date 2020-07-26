Thrift and credit society formed for autodrivers in Warangal

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Warangal Urban: Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar observed that the workers in the unorganised sectors could improve their lives through the thrift societies. He announced the creation of the ‘Trichakra thrift and credit cooperative society’ for the welfare of the auto-rikshaw drivers in the city at his camp office here on Sunday. He also announced that he would contribute Rs one lakh per every month for six months from his pocket.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar said that small savings every month would become a big amount one day and urged the autorickshaw drivers to join the thrift society for their benefit. “I have a long association with the autorickshaw drivers. I have been conducting the ‘Adda Mulakath’ programme to resolve the grievances of the autorickshaw drivers for quite some time. As part of my efforts to help them, it was decided to form the thrift society. Though the cooperative sector was neglected by the governments in the United State, the Telangana government is giving high priority for the cooperative sector to get its past glory,” he added.

Referring to the revival and successful running of the Kalpalatha Model Super Bazar in the city, he asked the autorickshaw drivers to take inspiration from the organisers of the model super bazar. Assistant Registrar, Co-operative Department Jaganmohan Rao asked the members of the Trichakra society to follow the bylaws of the society to get benefits from the society. “The members can avail loan from the society for the construction of the house, education of their children, and others,” he added. Trade union leader Dr Pulla Srinvias, Autodrivers union leader Sanjeev and others were present.

