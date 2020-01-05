Thrift fund for toddy tappers in Telangana

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday assured to create a thrift fund for the benefit of toddy tappers and also launch a two-wheelers scheme for transportation during the next Budget.

He expressed confidence that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will approve the proposals made by the Goud community as he never hesitated to provide financial assistance for the welfare of people notwithstanding its financial implications.

Speaking at a thanksgiving meeting organised by the Goud community in Hyderabad on Saturday, Rama Rao said ever since the formation of Telangana State, the Chief Minister was working towards bringing four revolutions to make it self-sustainable. “He is keen to bring the green, white, pink and blue revolutions for promoting agriculture, dairy, meat processing and aquaculture respectively. Thus, the State will not only have adequate resources for consumption, but also will strengthen the rural economy, besides providing employment to scores of people,” he said.

Rama Rao pointed out that the State government was providing both self-respect and financial support, which were crucial for those practising traditional occupations. He said the Telangana government was the first in the country to implement the Neera Policy. “I drank Neera for the first time today and became its fan. Considering its medicinal values, we will definitely offer it to delegates who are visiting the State and thus promote it widely,” he said.

Rama Rao explained that Chandrashekhar Rao was a strong promoter of traditional occupations and insisted that one need not try to emulate others in terms of skill development in alien sectors. Instead, he emphasised investing in encouraging skills of traditional occupations which were developed over the centuries. He pointed out that it was not easy to climb a toddy tree or weaving a saree that fits into a matchbox, and such skills must be encouraged to ensure that the rural economy is strengthened, creating self-employment.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, former chairman of Legislative Council K Swamy Goud and former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud along with other members of the Goud community were present.

