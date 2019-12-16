Thrifting is the trend now

By | Published: 12:47 am 7:21 pm

I had been to a mall. As soon as I entered, a very beautiful blue skirt had caught my attention. I looked at the price tag which seemed to be nominal and so I bought the skirt. But after I wore it once I came home, I wasn’t really comfortable as I’m so used to pants that skirts didn’t feel good. What can I do with the skirt now? Will it be sleeping in my wardrobe? I don’t feel like giving it away to my maid or anyone just like that.

Sounds familiar? Well, bringing a solution to such situations is this concept called thrifting clothes where one can exchange clothes for something else with the person interested. One can also sell these unused garments for a lesser price than the original.

One such thrifting group in the city is formed by Vyshnavi Gudivada who started it by selling her clothes which she didn’t fit into or doesn’t use much. With around 130 members and growing, the group that operates in WhatsApp, actively thrift clothes with other members of the group.

“We keep dumping so many unused clothes in our cupboards for various reasons. I did the same too. That’s when I thought that someone else might like these clothes and make use of them. So, I started the group where I either sell or give my clothes, cosmetics and accessories for something in return. The idea is to make use of products instead of buying new ones,” shares Vyshnavi.

When quizzed about the hygiene factor of these clothes, Vyshnavi says, “We don’t thrift any innerwear in the group. There are only clothes, half-used cosmetics, accessories etc. We also request the person selling to wash them and maintain them in a hygienic condition before thrifting.”

Members of the group post pictures of what they want to sell or give away with the information of the brand, when they bought it, sizes and why they are selling it. The interested members buy or give something else that the seller would like.

“The members usually meet up at any convenient metro station for the exchange. I actually started the group for only Hyderabadis but people from Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi have also joined us. We courier the parcel to their addresses,” shares Vyshnavi.

Thrifting, in the long run, might reduce the demand for new products which might also help minimise the frequency of chemicals released from industries and the use of plastic for the covers, etc.

Vyshnavi has recently even started an Instagram page @hyderabadithrifters to encourage thrifting even further.

