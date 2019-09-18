Thrust on fisheries in Rajanna-Sircilla

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Rajanna Sircilla: Collector D Krishna Bhaskar on Wednesday said Rajanna-Sircilla district would become a fisheries hub in the near future as fishlings would be released in all the water bodies.

A majority of the reservoirs such as Mid Manair, Upper Manair, Malkapeta and Ananthagir were located in the district. Besides tanks, fishing would be developed in all irrigation projects, he said.

The Collector along with Zilla Parishad chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna released 2 lakh fishlings in the Upper Manair reservoir. Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Bhaskar said in order to strengthen rural economy, the State government was encouraging traditional occupations. As part of its strategy, the government was supplying fish seed free of cost to improve the lot of the fishermen community. Apart from supplying fish seed, autorickshaws and mopeds have also been provided on subsidy to the fishermen to transport and sell fish. Telangana was the only State which was supplying fish seed to the community free of cost. Out of 625 tanks in the district, fishlings would be dropped in 300 tanks and reservoirs this year, he said.

The ZP chairperson said the government was taking steps to ensure financial growth of the fishermen community by developing fisheries in all water bodies.

District fisheries officer Khadir Ahmed said the district was set a target to drop 1.50 crore fishlings this time around. Stating that 27 lakh fishlings was dropped so far, he said plans were drawn up to drop 28.50 lakh fishlings in Mid Manair and 10.50 lakh in Upper Manair.

