Thummala calls on Union Minister Gadkari

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State on Tuesday requested the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to include 1,207 km of 11 State roads as National Highways. State Roads and Buildings Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao met Gadkari and submitted a representation requesting that these roads be declared as National Highways in addition to the 3,155 km of 25 new National Highway stretches announced for the State previously.

Gadkari was also requested to release funds for the construction of the Regional Ring Road around Hyderabad.

Nageswara Rao was accompanied by Telangana Rashtra Samithi Members of Parliament B Vinod Kumar, AP Jithender Reddy, Bura Narsaiah Goud, Seetaram Naik and, G Nagesh along with some officials.

Gadkari was also requested to issue notifications for the national highways announced for the state and also increase central maintenance grants. He said the current grant levels were not sufficient for the purpose of national highway maintenance in the state. Gadkari was also given proposals totaling Rs 190.10 crore for inter-state road linkage with Telangana. These proposals include the Bhainsa-Peddapalli road in Nirmal district, Lakshminagram-Lakshmipuram and, Mulakalapalli-Venkatapuram roads in Bhadadri Kothagudem district and the Khanapuram-Gannavaram and Mittapaalli-Utkoor roads in Khammam district.

Nageswara Rao asked Gadkari to ensure speedy forest clearances for the 33 km long road between Jamanlapalli and Mangalavaripet on the Nakrekal-Mallampalli stretch of National Highway 365.