By | Published: 10:35 pm

Hyderabad: The Met officials have predicted light to moderate thunder showers in most places in Telangana. According to a bulletin issued by the Government, thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in Telangana were forecast on Sunday.

The following places received rains in the last 24 hours: Jagtial and Jurala Project recorded 3 cm rainfall, while Mangnoor (Mahaboobnagar), Kondapak (Siddipet), Bheemadevarapally (Warangal), Luxettipet (Mancherial) received two centimeters rainfall.