Thunderbolt claims life of 34-yr old woman in Mancherial

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Mancherial: A 34-year-old woman died after she was struck by thunderbolt at Gangipelli village in Jaipur mandal on Tuesday.

Sources said that the deceased was Janampelli Shankaramma, wife of Mallesh and native of Gangipelli village. Shankaramma died on the spot as the thunderbolt strike her while she was working in her cotton field along with her husband and agriculture labourers. She stood under the tree at the time of the incident for a cover from downpour in the afternoon while her husband and the labourers, who were standing away from her, managed to escape unhurt. The victim is survived by her husband and two children.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s husband Mallesh, a case of suspicious death was registered. Investigation is underway.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter