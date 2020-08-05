Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall warning for Telangana

By | Published: 6:10 pm

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad has issued a weather warning stating that there was a possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across Telangana in the next four days.

For Thursday, heavy rain was likely in districts including Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Peddapally, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal (Rural and Urban), Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam.

During the weekend, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were likely to occur across the State, the warning issued on Wednesday said, adding that on August 9, apart from thunderstorms in isolated places, heavy rainfall was also likely across the State.

The Southwest Monsoon, the IMD noted, has otherwise been normal over Telangana, with heavy rainfall being recorded in Bhadradri Kothagudem in the last 24 hours.

