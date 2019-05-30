Thunderstorms bring relief but cause damage in Khammam

By | Published: 12:33 am

Khammam/Kothagudem: Thunderstorms accompanied by gales in erstwhile Khammam district gave much needed relief from scorching summer heat but caused damage to property and killed three persons.

Many parts of Khammam and Kothagudem witnessed thunderstorms and heavy winds during late night hours on Wednesday and Thursday. It caused disruption in electricity supply and hundreds of villages and many towns like Kothagudem, Paloncha, Manuguru, Bhadrachalam and Khammam city plunged into darkness.

The power supply was not yet restored at many parts on Thursday as distribution lines were cut off and electrical transformers were damaged. Heavy winds uprooted trees and blew away roofs of houses at Bonakal in Khammam district and the building of a private school collapsed.

The weather remained cloudy on Thursday while some parts received moderate rain.

In Khammam, highest rainfall of 45 mm was recorded during the past 24 hours in Bonakal mandal followed by Kallur where 41.4 mm rainfall was recorded. The district’s average rainfall was 11.8 mm, said officials. Fourteen mandals out of 21 mandals received rainfall.

In Kothagudem district, 14 mandals out of 17 witnessed rainfall, here the district’s average rainfall was 14.3 mm. Cherla mandal received highest rainfall of 56.2 mm rainfall while Pinapaka received 35.2 rain.

Meanwhile, three persons died due to rain related incidents during the last 24 hours. A labourer called P Janardhan (35) and P Ramesh (24) died when struck by lightning in Nelakondapalli and Kallur mandals respectively.

A fisherman Bandi Bagyaraju (55) fishing in Wyra reservoir drowned in the reservoir as a small country made canoe was capsized due to heavy winds, the local police said.