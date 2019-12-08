Ticket checking drive: SCR collects Rs 1.67 lakh penalty

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) undertook a massive ticket checking drive on various express, passenger and MMTS trains at Secunderabad railway station earlier this week and realised Rs 1.67 lakh as penalty.

The ticket checking drive at Secunderabad railway station was to curb ticketless, irregular travel and un-booked luggage. The drive was not only to plug leakage of revenue but also to ensure comfortable and safe journey of bonafide rail passengers. The drive was conducted under the overall supervision of K R K Reddy, Chief Commercial Manager (Catering and Passenger Services), SCR along with other commercial staff and RPF.

During the drive, male passengers travelling in ladies coaches and unauthorised passengers travelling in Divyangjan coaches were counselled and sent to other coaches, while 21 MMTS trains and other important trains were checked and an amount of Rs 1,67,030 was realised from 316 cases of travelling without ticket, irregular travel and unbooked luggage.

