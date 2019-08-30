TiE Grad Programme in Telangana colleges

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Commissionerate of Collegiate and Technical Education and TiE Hyderabad have signed a MoU to impart TiE Grad Programme in institutions across Telangana. This third edition of TiE Grad Programme aims to introduce entrepreneurship to 5,000+ students across 25+ colleges in different districts and in Hyderabad. The programme is now open for registration and the finale will be held in January 2020.

Under this MoU Commissionerate of Collegiate Education and Department of Technical Education will nominate institutions to sign up for all the planned TiE Grad activities, namely Design Thinking & Innovation bootcamps, Idea validation & Lean Canvas workshops, Business Management sessions, Biz plan competitions at inter-college, National & Global levels, Expos, Hackathons & Entrepreneurship Fests etc.

The programme seeks to empower students to understand the concepts of entrepreneurship and help convert their innovative ideas to feasible business models and also supports colleges to build/scale a world-class Entrepreneurship Development Zones within their campuses through a structured programme to coach and mentor students and orient faculty on innovation and entrepreneurship.

The MoU was exchanged between Commissionerate of Collegiate Education signed by Dr C Manjulatha, joint director & Phani Pattamatta, executive director, of TiE Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

Navin Mittal, IAS (Commissioner for Collegiate & Technical Education, Govt of Telangana) said, “It is very fulfilling to partner with this well-established, globally reputed TiE Grad programme which will immensely benefit our Telangana students with an entrepreneurial mindset and nurture the next-generation startups from our state.”

