TiE Hyderabad declares winner of TYE 2020

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:06 pm

Hyderabad: TiE Hyderabad on Monday announced that Notefynd has been declared the winner of TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) virtual competition. The platform developed by children from different schools in Hyderabad is beneficial for students to share notes and video explanations in their areas of interest so as to be credited with merit points.

While the Elevator Pitch was won by Do-it-YourSelf written/video tutorial idea of Kraftium, ShoppyCart took away the three awards which included the runners up, popular choice and maker faire award. TiE Hyderabad launched TYE Virtual programme in June 2020, wherein 42 of the 207 applicants underwent a rigorous curriculum on entrepreneurship development with several classroom sessions, workshops and mentoring over three months.

Over 350 users from various parts of the globe logged in to witness the competition between 42 participating schools at the 2020 TYE Virtual Finale who showcased their entrepreneurial mettle across B-Plan, Maker Faire and Elevator Pitch rounds. The teams in the competition were divided into seven, and given a chance to pitch their ideas to the jury under 10 minutes through a recorded video, followed by a Q&A round to a panel of eminent jury.

The people’s choice award was won by Shoppy Cart, an eco-friendly shopping stroller, which organises grocery items into various compartments, preventing product damage, leakage and provides a hassle-free shopping experience. Kraftium is a platform that hosts video and written tutorials for DIY (Do-it-Yourself) projects and facilitates purchases of packages comprising material and ensures door-delivery.

