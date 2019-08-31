TiE Hyderabad inks MoU with SREC

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Warangal Urban: SR Engineering College has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TIE, Hyderabad with an agenda “Education to Entrepreneurship” here on Saturday.

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. TiE Hyderabad is one of the top 5 chapters within TiE having over 170 Charter Members and around 800 Associate Members. TiE Hyderabad has brought a top-class global entrepreneurship program, TiE Grad (Education to Entrepreneurship), which enables student community to develop entrepreneurial mindset and encourage to build on their business ideas.

TiE Grad is a challenge aimed at training, mentoring, educating aspiring graduates to realize their dreams of startups. Through TiE Grad program students can participate in a series of workshops and competitions. This is an initiative run by entrepreneurs for students aspiring to be entrepreneurs.

Dr V Mahesh, Principal and Dr N Suman, Head, Nest for Entrepreneurship in Science & Technology (Entrepreneurship cell, SREC) has exchanged an MoU with TiE representation, Raj Shamala and S Vamshi Kalyan. This MoU would strengthen the entrepreneurship activity in the institution Dr V Mahesh in his address mentioned how the entrepreneurship education by a practicing entrepreneur would benefit the students of SREC. Entrepreneur training and mentoring students in the area of entrepreneurship is expected to yield more results. TiE Grad is a challenge aimed at training, mentoring, educating aspiring graduates to realize their dreams of startups.

To initiate TiE grad event, Raj Samala, Business Coach, TiE Grad 2019, Founder, Revalsys and T Vamsi Kalyan Idea Coach, TiE Grad 2019, Founder, Socialyte software private limited OPC has kicked off by outlining the objective of this program. TiE Executive Vamshi, explained that two teams from the institution will be shortlisted through a business plan competition conducted at college level. Then the selected team needs to compete at State level and national level before they go for international competition. The best 5 teams from India will be short listed for international challenge at Rice University, USA.

Dr Suman, Head of E-Cell, Nest for Entrepreneurship in Science & Technology, SREC has appreciated the efforts of TiE, Hyderabad in reaching rural student community as well and sharing their rich expertise with them. On the other end, he appreciated students for coming forward with innovative ideas and taking help from TiE to build entrepreneurial relations further. Heads, Deans, Faculties, Students and E- Cell (NEST) coordinators were part of the session.

