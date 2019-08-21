TiE Hyderabad unveils new membership platform

By | Business bureau | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: TiE Hyderabad, on the eve of World Entrepreneurs Day, launched a new line of Membership, called “Select Members” in Hyderabad, to further stimulate entrepreneurship pursuits.

Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana along with Suresh Reddy, TiE Hyderabad president, launched the ’Select Members’ series.

The event also had a fire chat session between Jayesh Ranjan, and Murali Bukkapatnam, past TiE Hyderabad president and TiE Global Member. TiE also announced institution of 40 under 40 Awards. Entry to ‘Select Members’ is through a membership fee, targeted to growth-stage startup founders and co-founders.

In his address to TiE Hyderabad members, Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Government of Telangana said, “The government continues to create novel policies and programmes designed to encourage entrepreneurial development, to stimulate and create new startups through various initiatives and partnering with organisations like TiE Hyderabad, universities and other institutions that support entrepreneurship in Telangana State.”

Suresh Reddy, president TiE Hyderabad said, “There is a growing tribe of fledgling entrepreneurs, successful and yearning to provide a helping hand to the early-stage startups. They are also seeking guidance on specific areas to grow their business to the next level. TiE Hyderabad saw an opportunity to tap and group this select entrepreneur under a new line of membership, which will help fortify the eco-system.”

Through this membership, TiE expects a rapid growth in the startup ecosystem it is fostering through a plethora of success stories in any networking session and opportunities for building alliances and getting mentored by its large pool of global industrial expertise.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter