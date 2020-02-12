Tier-II cities, the new investment destinations in Telangana

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: From IT to ice-cream manufacturing units, the Telangana government’s concerted efforts to attract investors to set up shop in Tier two cities and towns of the State appear to be paying off.

In the latest development on this front, Sangareddy will be home to the country’s largest ice-cream manufacturing facility with Hatsun Agro Product Ltd set to commence its commercial operations in October at a cost of Rs 207 crore. Wednesday also saw Quadrant Resources announcing its decision to perform the ground-breaking ceremony for its unit at at Madikonda Information Technology Special Economic Zone (IT SEZ) in Warangal on February 16. This will be the third IT company to establish its unit in Warangal after Tech Mahindra and Cyient that started functioning from the Madikonda IT SEZ recently.

IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao shared the developments on his Twitter handle even as he reviewed the State’s progress on industry with top officials at the MCRHRD Institute here. “Many global companies are now keen on making major investments in Telangana State,” he informed the officials.

With Hyderabad entrenched firmly as the hub for IT, pharma, life sciences and aerospace, the government, as part of its strategy for all-round development of the State, has been pushing for investments in cities like Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, among others. With a committed and persuasive IT and Industries Minister in Rama Rao, and backed by investor-friendly policies, solid growth ecosystems and infrastructure development in such towns, global majors in various fields are making a beeline to set up their units in various parts of the State.

While Hatsun will provide direct employment to 250 while creating indirect job opportunities for another 250, Quadrant Resources will absorb 500 local talent in its Warangal unit. The ice-cream unit will also prove to be a boon to about 4,000 dairy farmers in and around erstwhile Medak district.

Stating that major companies from the food processing sector were keen on investing in TS, Rama Rao said the announcements will be made soon. “The government will provide complete assistance to the companies which are willing to invest in the State,” he said, and instructed the officials to make plans towards decentralizing the IT sector in Hyderabad to ensure its spread across the State. “The efforts of the government to boost the IT sector in Tier-II cities are yielding good results,” he added.

The Minister, incidentally, will be inaugurating the Karimnagar IT Tower on February 18. The government’s prototyping facility T-Works and T-Hub Phase 2 are also getting ready for inauguration soon.

