Ties with Japan to get more robust, says PM Modi

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Kobe: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the bilateral strategic ties between India and Japan will become more robust as India aims to be a USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years.

“Today there is no such part of India where Japan’s projects or investments have not left its mark. Similarly, talent and manpower of India are contributing to strengthening Japan,” he told an enthusiastic Indian community, which gave a rousing welcome to the Prime Minister and chanted “Bharat Mata ki jai” and “Jai Shree Ram’.

Modi is in Japan to attend the G20 Summit to be held in Osaka from Friday.

“In the next five years, our target is to make India a five-trillion dollar economy. Social sector remains our top priority. Also we will focus more on infrastructure development, especially digital infrastructure,” he said.

Noting that Japan has been a partner in India’s development for decades, the Prime Minister said Tokyo will have a major role to play in the building of a “new India”.

“There was a time when we were collaborating in building cars and today we are collaborating in building a bullet train,” Modi said.

He said India is planning to explore the space and the possibility of having the country’s own space station.

“The second mission to Moon, Chandrayan-II, will be launched soon. By 2022, India will also launch its first manned mission ‘Gaganyaan’,” Modi said.