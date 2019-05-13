Tiff over parking leaves two injured in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Two persons were injured in an altercation between two neighbours over a petty issue at Rahmnathnagar in Jubilee Hills late on Sunday night.

According to the police, a fight ensued between the families of Syed Mohsin and Syed Basheer at Karmikanagar in Rahmathnagar on Sunday afternoon over the parking of vehicles. Later in the evening, Basheer, along with a few others, attacked Mohsin and his son Syed Minhaj, who works with a local YouTube-based news channel. The duo were shifted to hospital. The Jubilee Hills police registered a case.

