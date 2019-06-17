Tiffany Haddish postpones her Atlanta tour

By | Published: 3:24 pm

American actor Tiffany Haddish has rescheduled her forthcoming Atlanta tour in the wake of Georgia’s new restrictive abortion law. The Girls Trip actor said that she is postponing her upcoming tour as she ‘needs to stand with the women’. She will now perform on June 22 at the Fox theatre. “After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta.

I love the State of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted Haddish in the statement. The new law aims at putting a ban on abortion once a foetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks before many women know they are pregnant.

In May, Disney and Netflix cited difficulties while filming in Georgia amid the new abortion laws. On the work front, Haddish is teaming up with Chris Hemsworth for an action comedy Down Under Cover. The film is being produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Endgame. The film will star Hemsworth playing a detective who goes undercover to solve a series of casino heists. He is forced to partner with Haddish’s character, a lone wolf.