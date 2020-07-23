Tiffin services make a quick buck

By | Published: 5:14 pm

When the world was normal, it was a regular affair to call the trusty ol’ home catering service which promised good, amply spiced food at reasonable prices. Post-Covid 19, people are slowly and cautiously working up the courage to order food from outside. Perhaps the biggest indicator of how much the world has changed is that now the first question posed to home-based meal services are – ‘Is the food safe? the body temperature of the person who made the meal and what kind of sanitation practices are being followed.

“It has become the norm now,” says Rahul Singh of Ponchobanjan, a service specialising in Bengali food and catering to Gachibowli, Kondapur and Hafizpet areas. “Hygiene is the first thing people ask me. I always tell them that we eat the same food we are selling. Then the menu is discussed. I used to get lot of orders for functions and large gatherings before, now it has petered down to just families who know about me and new customers who want authentic Bengali dishes. Business has been good compared to when I reopened after lockdown,” explains Rahul who is cooking and delivering the food himself.

Admittedly, proper thalis and biryanis remain the most sought-after items. Families bored of cooking on weekends regularly call Rahul for a plateful of dal, jhuri alu bhaja, torkari, fish kalia, jhinge alu posto and macher jhal. Abhipsa of FoodWrap home service shares that her smoked paneer tikka biryani, veg galouti kebabs and avocado parathas are a huge hit with her regulars. “People trust home-based chefs like us since they know we won’t compromise on quality. I don’t reuse the oil for anything and I sanitise everything before cooking. Dry snacks are in lot of demand, so I make more of bhel, papdi, jhal muri, sabudana mixture these days,” says Abhipsa. She keeps the food outside her home in a basket the moment the person arrives to pick up the order ensuring no contact between her and person.

At Zarina Sha’s home, anyone coming to pick up her food has their temperature checked and hands sanitised. “We are busy since 4: 30 am in the morning preparing breakfasts for the elderly, paya, rotis, chicken starters, shammi kebabs, chamcham rabdis etc. Currently, my daughter and I are doing all the work as we have given leave to the staff. People have known me for decades so they know I maintain utmost hygiene and cleanliness. We also keep a slip with details like body temperature of the person preparing the meal,” reveals Zarina whose customer base is spread across the city.

During the lockdown, Chirag’s kitchen in Secunderabad saw a big spurt in orders, so much so that the young chef Chirag had to take a break for a couple of days after getting inundated with numerous from the elderly and big families who wanted to gorge on Chinese food and biryanis. “In fact, one person scolded me why I have stopped taking orders when I took the break. I usually create the menu based on the vegetables in stock. The meals are prepared on request and the minimum order has to be for 6 to 8 people,” shares Chirag whose base is limited to a 5km radius near his home for now.

