Tiger population roars in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana’s forests are witnessing a silent growth of the national animal, with the tiger population, which was 26 in the 2018 Tiger Census, going up to 30 as of now. According to State Forest officials, the number could go beyond 35 by the next Tiger Census, which is scheduled to be held in 2022.

According to officials, the tigers of Telangana are found mainly in the Amarabad Tiger Reserve spread over 2,611 sq. km and the Kawal Tiger Reserve sprawling in 2,100 sq.km. Amarabad has around 15 to 20 tigers and Kawal has 12 tigers while big cat movements are also being spotted in Eturunagaram and Kinneresani wildlife sanctuaries, officials said.

Speaking to Telangana Today ahead of the International Tiger Day, A Shankaran, OSD (Wildlife), Telangana Forests, said the tiger population could be conserved further by preventing poaching, deforestation, land acquisition and forest fires in their habitats.

“We have to ensure that there is no water scarcity for wild animals round the year. There is a need to create more water holes at required places in forest regions. This apart, their habitats have to be maintained rich with thick grass,” he said.

Shankaran said about 260 solar pumps, several bore-wells and water saucers at dry places were established to quench the thirst of the tigers and the other animals in the wild. “The tiger signifies the health of the forest, their ecosystem function and services. As long as tigers are conserved, the forests will be safe, which in turn will bring us good rains. Tigers are very important for the eco-system and they have to be conserved and prevented from illegal human activities,” he said.

Nehru Zoological Park has 20 tigers

One of the biggest zoo parks in the country, the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad has about 20 tigers, all of them quite healthy and fit.

Among the 20, three are cubs and while three have already crossed their usual life span of 18 years but still doing well. All the 20 were born in the zoo only. According to Zoo officials, special care was being given to the tigers as they were one of the major attractions of the park.

“We feed them chicken, eggs, milk, beef and other food. Almost Rs 1 lakh is spent for food on each tiger every year,” said a senior official.

Status in India

The fourth cycle of the National Tiger Status Assessment of 2018-19 covered 3,81,400 km of forested habitats in 20 states of India. A foot survey of 522,996 km was done for carnivore signs and prey abundance estimation.

According to a report released by the Union Environment Ministry, in these forests, 3,17,958 habitat plots were sampled for vegetation, human impacts and prey dung. Camera traps were deployed at 26,838 locations.

These cameras resulted in 34,858,623 photographs of which 76,651 were of tigers and 51,777 were of leopards. A total of 2,461 individual tigers (> 1 year of age) were photo-captured. The tiger population in India was estimated to be somewhere around 2,603 to 3,346.

Out of this, 83 per cent were actually camera trapped individual tigers and around 87 per cent were accounted for camera trap-based capture-mark-recapture.

