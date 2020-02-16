‘Tiger Cup-2020’ ends on a colorful note in Asifabad

By | Published: 10:50 pm

KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD: The four-day long district-level volleyball tournament, titled Tiger Cup-2020, concluded on a colourful note at Sirpur Paper Mills grounds in Kaghazngar on Sunday. District Forest Officer L Rajeet Nayak and ASP YVS Sudheendra were the chief guests of concluding ceremony. Players belonging to forest fringe villages of Asifabad and Kaghaznagar forest divisions took part in the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjeet Nayak said that the third edition of tournament was hosted to provide an opportunity to the youth of interior villages to showcase their innate talent and at the same time involve them in conservation activities being taken up by the forest department. He added that the locals play a vital role in protecting the big cats and extend various forms support to foresters.

Around 1,500 young volleyball players dwelling forest villages of both Kagaznagar and Asifabad divisions actively participated in range level leagues. Karjelli range won the trophy of third edition by beating Penchikalpet in the final. and was presented cash prize of Rs 10,000 while the runner up was given Rs 5,000 reward. Certificates of participation were handed over participated teams.

Kaghaznagar Forest Divisional Officer Vijay Kumar, Forest Range Officer S Venugopal and many other officials were present.

