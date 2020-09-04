Tiger kills calf in Asifabad

Koutala Deputy Range Officer Prakash Naik told the media that the calf belonging to Limbu, a resident of Bodhempalli village, died after being attacked by the big cat

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A calf was killed by a tiger while it was grazing in the forests of Bodhempalli village in Koutala mandal on Thursday evening. The incident came to light on Friday.

Koutala Deputy Range Officer Prakash Naik told the media that the calf belonging to Limbu, a resident of Bodhempalli village, died after being attacked by the big cat. He stated that pug marks of the carnivore were spotted on the outskirts of the village. He appealed to the villagers not to harm the tiger and assured that compensation would be sanctioned if it kills cattle.

Tigers belonging to Tadoba-Andheri Tiger Reserve in neighbouring Maharashtra often migrate to Kaghaznagar Forest division in search of new territory. Some of them have made these forests their homes.

