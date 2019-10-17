Tiger movement in Bellampalli prompts police warning on safety

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The Ramagundam Police on Wednesday issued a strict warning to people living in Bellampalli and Tandur mandals to refrain from laying snares and electrified wire fences to trap or kill wildlife.

Commissioner of Ramagundam Police V Satyanarayana said that there had been reports of movement of tigers in the forest areas in the two mandals over the past few days and the warning was a reiteration of Ramagundam Police’s resolve to crackdown on poaching of wildlife.

“We do not want a tiger to get caught in a trap or die from electrocution from an illegally placed electrified wire fence,” Satyanarayana told ‘Telagnana Today’.

He said that many farmers, despite repeated warnings, set up such traps ostensibly to kill wild boars from entering their fields and damaging crops. “We have, however, identified 250 individuals who have in the past laid such traps targeting wild animals for their meat. Anyone found indulging in such acts will face strict punishment,” he said.

It is believed that at least two tigers, a male and a female, are at present moving about in the forest areas of the two mandals as well as adjoining areas. Typically, the monsoon and post-monsoon period is breeding season for tigers and according to some Forest Department officials, a pair of tigers in their mating phase, were moving around in the area.

Satyanarayana said people have reported pug marks of tigers, while some have reported hearing calls and roars of tigers in the forests in the two mandals over the past few days. Instructions have been issued to police officials in Mancherial district to keep a strict vigil on any activity by individuals attempting to poach wild animals. We have also instructed our staff to educate people about movement of the tigers and caution shepherds and cattle grazers of the presence of the big cats in the forest. “We urge people not to go into the forest areas, particularly after dusk,” he said.

The Mancherial forest area is part of a tiger corridor that connects the tiger rich forests of Maharashtra with Kawal Tiger Reserve in Telangana. The corridor forest area in Telangana, spread primarily over Mancherial and Kumrum Bheem-Asifabad districts is believed to home to at least six tigers with their numbers fluctuating with some tigers from Maharashtra entering the corridor from time to time.

It may be recalled that in February this year, the Ramagundam police had arrested 16 persons for poaching a tiger in Mancherial district.

