Tiger movement spotted on borders of Bhupalpally, Peddapalli districts

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: The tiger that was spotted in the forest areas of the district on August 29 reportedly is moving on the borders of the Bhupalpally and Peddapalli districts.

On Saturday, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Warangal, MJ Akbar, District Forest Officer (DFO) K Purushotham along with other staff visited the forest area and found fresh pug marks at Vencharami hill near Tadicherla village of Malhar Rao mandal in the Bhupalpally district.

“It is confirmed that the tiger was moving in the borders of Peddapalli and Bhupalpally districts along with the banks of the River Manair, a tributary of the Godavari River. Though a farmer of Odedu village of Peddapalli district claimed that he had seen a tiger near Puredu Gutta, the trackers have not traced any pug marks in the jurisdiction of Peddapalli district’s forest area,” said DFO K Purushotham to Telangana Today.

Though the forest officials initially suspected that it was a female tiger, now it is confirmed that it is a male. The tiger was spotted in the Bhupalpally district’s forest area on August 29 brought much joy to the forest officials.

