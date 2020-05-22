Tiger moving in Asifabad forests faces poachers’ threat

By | Published: 12:33 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A tiger from Maharashtra that strayed into the forests of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district continues to be spotted by villagers frequently, and its images and videos are widely shared on social media platforms, raising concern over the safety of the carnivore.

According to forest officials, a male tiger from Tadoba-Andheri Tiger Reserve (TATR) of Maharashtra migrated to the forests of Asifabad division in search of suitable habitat about three months ago. It reportedly entered the Bellampalli forest division of Mancherial before entering the forests of Asifabad in the first week of May.

The big cat, named Asifabad-II or A2, had been found moving freely in the plains and near villages in the forest fringes. Several persons captured its movements on their phones and had been widely circulating them, placing its life at risk at the hands of poachers.

“The tiger is showing a tendency to perambulate more in open areas than forests. Since the attainment of adulthood, it is habituated to moving around habitations, which is a natural behaviour. It is healthy and its movement is being tracked and carefully monitored with the help of CCTV cameras,” a forest official involved in protecting the animal told ‘Telangana Today.’

The forest authorities of this division advised the public not to provoke the tiger besides avoiding confronting with it and entering the deep forests. They requested farmers not to set electrified fences to prevent wild boars damaging crops which might claim the tiger’s life. They warned of stern action against poachers if wild animals were poached.

“It is important to give ample independence to the tiger to know its natural habitat by letting it explore the landscape. It will eventually find its best abode shortly if not disturbed from its free-ranging. It indulges in natural culling of wild boars, helping farmers in addressing crop damage by the herbivores,” another forest official said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .