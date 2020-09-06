Tiger moving in Peddapalli: Officials caution villagers

By | Published: 11:56 pm 12:12 am

Peddapalli: Pugmarks of tiger were found near Manair river at Koyyagutta of Adavisrirampur village in Mutharam mandal

Farmers who spotted the pug marks alerted forest officials, who have begun efforts to trace the tiger. It is learnt that the tiger reportedly entered the district from the adjacent Chityal mandal.

The big cat, which reportedly entered the State from adjacent Chhattisgarh, moved in Mahamutharam, Malhar and Chityal mandals of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

On August 30, it killed a cow in Yamanpur of Mahadevpur mandal. Every day, the tiger travelled about 30 km in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, according to forest officials.

Two days ago, the tiger entered Peddapalli district by crossing Manair river. Farmers and villagers found the big cat in Oded mandal.

In a statement, Additional Collector Laxminarayana advised the villagers, farmers and shepherds not to venture into the forest since the tiger was moving in Gajulapalli and Maidambanda forest areas.

