Tiger Pataudi, Azharuddin took fielding to another level

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad off spinner V Ramnarayan spoke of the some best fielders he has seen during his playing days in the social media. Among them were Ramnath Parkar (Mumbai) and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. Old timers would have no hesitation in agreeing to Ramnarayan’s views.

Ramanarayan, who now resides in Chennai, rated Parkar, who played in the 70s, as one of the greatest fielders. He added that he would rank Parkar with Brijesh Patel and Pataudi.

“I once saw Ramnath sprint, pick and throw unerringly on a wet outfield at Hyderabad,’’ said Ramanarayan.

He also spoke very highly of Pataudi’s exploits on the field. “Tiger gave us a glimpse of his fabled fielding exploits during a Ranji match versus Andhra at Fateh Maidan. The ground had a few soggy patches after overnight rain. My good friend Ravikumar drove me to extra cover and was starting on a second run, when he saw Tiger swooping down on the ball and flicking a throw in one smooth action. Ravi dived back to the crease in sheer panic. The throw had been without ball in hand, and the former Nawab then coolly walked to the now stationary ball and nonchalantly tossed it to me,’’ said Ramanarayan.

Late ML Jaisimha was a great admirer of Pataudi’s fielding. “Tiger was a genius. He would prowl like a Tiger in the deep and one motion would throw the ball. It was all done in a lightning speed. He made the fielding look easy,’’ said Jaisimha once.

In fact, once during a local league match, when the regular wicketkeeper was not available, a substitute keeper was behind the stumps. Apparently, Jaisimha instructed Tiger to release the ball little slowly. And accordingly, Pataudi threw the ball at a gentle pace. The substitute keeper taunted Jaisimha saying that this was all about Tiger’s throw. Angered by the remark, Jaisimha signalled Pataudi to hurl the ball in his usual way. And the next time when the throw came, it proved costly to the substitute keeper, who broke his thumb.

Even former Test keeper late P Krishnamurthy would often say Pataudi’s throw from covers or from any deep position was unbelievable. “By the end of day’s play when I took off my gloves, my hands were red and I could feel the pain. Tiger’s throws were quick and ball landed on top of the bail with a thud into my gloves.’’

Hyderabad had very good fielders like leg spinner Mahendra Kumar, Abid Ali, P Jyothi Prasad, Sainath and MV Narasimha Rao. They were exceptional. They plucked off amazing catches. There were no shin guards or helmets. “It needed guts to field at either short leg or silly point,’’ said Jyothi Prasad, who once received a good number of stitches on his head while fielding at short leg. Late Mumtaz Hussain and Shahid Akbar were outstanding at point region. Mahendra was also one of the best while taking returning catches.

Mohammad Azharuddin was another outstanding all round fielder, who excelled at close to the batsman or in the deep. Former Hyderabad keeper Youraj Singh said Azharuddin had a very good anticipation. ”Apart from his athleticism, he could judge the ball very well and field accordingly. He was one of the fittest cricketers and took the fielding to the next level,’’ he said.

Former off spinner Kanwaljit Singh said the spinners always had the confidence when Azharuddin fielded in the close-in position. ”He would snap up catches effortlessly. He was exceptionally good.’’

Even for that matter Abdul Azeem excelled in the point and cover regions. “We used to field on bumpy and uneven outfields. We never had the luxury of lush green outfields.’’

Later on players like Noel David showed a lot of athleticism on the field. He won some of the matches for his team with his fielding that ran out many batsmen.

Incidentally, the present Indian fielding coach is R Sridhar. He feels that modern day fielding is very challenging. “Brilliant fielding can win or lose a match. Fielding has taken a massive leap from the first World Cup in 1975. Indian fielding too has made huge strides in world of cricket since then.’’

