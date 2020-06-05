Tiger sends panic waves in Mancherial’s coal belt

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:48 pm

Mancherial: The sighting of A2, a tiger, on the premises of an underground mine in Srirampur area sent panic waves among coal miners on Thursday.

It moved near the open cast projects of Goleti area a few days ago after entering the forests of Mandamarri, Naspur and Jaipur recently.

Vinay Kumar Sahu, Mancherial Forest Divisional Officer, told ‘Telangana Today’ that the big cat was moving in the forest areas and around the coal mines of Naspur mandal searching for a haven.

The FDO said the carnivore’s movements were being tracked and monitored with the help of CCTVs and special teams. He said awareness was created among the rural folk and miners who were requested not to harm the big cat which was not a man-eater.

The authorities said they had advised farmers not to set up electric fences around fields in the wake of the big cat’s movement. They appealed to the public not to provoke the animal and avoid confrontation with it besides refraining from entering deep forests. Compensation would be given to farmers if the tiger kills their cattle, the officials said.

The three-year-old carnivore from Tadoba-Andheri Tiger Reserve (TATR) of Maharashtra had migrated to the forests of the Asifabad division three months ago. Its videos and photos are being widely shared by social media users, posing a threat to its life.

A six-year-old male tiger, A1, from the same reserve, had made forests of Kaghaznagar division its home in July last.

