‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ roars greatly at the box office

The roar of Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ at the global box office appears to be unprecedented. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film on its opening day itself is said to have raked Rs 34.10 crore at the Indian ticket-windows.

As of now, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is holding the second position in highest opening day box office collections while SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2’, the dubbed Hindi version is in the first position with Rs 41 crore.

On Saturday, ‘Tiger Zinda…’ has collected Rs 35.30 crore at the Indian box office alone.

At the overseas box office markets too, the movie is going great guns. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the sequel of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ has collected Rs 2.70 crore from Friday and Saturday projections in the UK. In Australia, the movie has minted Rs 1.96 crore by the end of Saturday shows.

On the other hand, the Yash Raj production has added Rs 80.12 lakhs to its global box office collections from the New Zealand with shows on Friday and Saturday.