Tigers exhibit worrying behaviour

By | Published: 5:54 pm

Tigers have been found to be killing elephants, mainly young ones, in the famed Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and, in a few cases, eating them too, according to an official study. The findings of the study conducted by the park authority, signals a worrying trend in wildlife as tigers usually don’t eat elephants, wildlife experts say.

A total of nine tigers, 21 elephants and six leopards were found dead from 2014 to May 31, 2019, due to infighting and clashes over issues related to mating, according to the study.

“Out of the total 36 cases for the three species, 21 were reported in case of wild elephants alone. However, a very surprising aspect was that from the 60 per cent of wild elephant death cases, 13 were due to attack by tigers mostly on young ones,” it said.

“One of its reasons could be that tigers need comparatively less amount of efforts and energy in killing an elephant as against that needed in hunt of species like Sambhar and Cheetal. Killing an elephant results in large quantum of food for them too,” said Chaturvedi, senior IFS officer and director of the park.

He said the national park’s unique ecosystem comprises 225 tigers and 1,100 wild elephants, whereas other national parks mainly have tigers.

This peculiar aspect of tiger-elephant conflict needs to be studied in further details, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter