Tiger’s pugmarks create panic in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:33 pm

Mancherial: A male tiger, migrated from Maharashtra to forests of Mancherial district, has been to move near human habitations and around coal mines, terrorizing rural folks and employees of Singerani Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). In the latest instance since over two months, its pugmarks were spotted on the outskirts of Parupalli village of Kotapalli mandal on Tuesday morning.

Sources said that some dwellers of Parupalli noticed the pugmarks on Parupalli-Rajararm- Kothapalli road and recorded the footprints of the carnivore using mobile phones. The images went viral on social media platforms. The residents of this village and surrounding habitations expressed concern over safety in the wake of movement of the big cat. They requested foresters to take steps for diverting it into the wild.

Forest officials said that the national animal strayed into the wild of Chennur Forest division searching for a suitable territory to reside a few days back. They stated that it was not a man-eater. They requested the rural folks not to harm it, nor confront it by entering dense forests. They requested farmers to set electrified fences around agriculture fields which might prove fatal for the tiger.

Titled A2, the big cat was seen perambulating in plains, streams and near opencast projects of Goleti Area and underground coal mines belonging to Srirampur Area of SCCL in May last. Its movement was recorded by farmers, motorists and coal miners. Its videos were widely shared on WhatsApp groups. The circulation of the clips is posing a threat to its life as the users of the instant messaging application reveal the location of the tiger.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .