Tigers roar past Chargers

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:01 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Charger’s Raj Kumar scored 24 raid points but his team fell short against Mancherial Tigers who recorded 39-33 victory in the Telangana Kabaddi Premier League season 3 match at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Despite Chargers starting well taking a 3-0 lead, Tigers drew level 3-3 and took lead with the help of Nitin’s super raid. They then inflicted an allout on Chargers in the 9th minute to stretch lead to 14-6 and enjoyed comfortable cushion at 22-14 at half time.

At change of ends, Sainath scored a super raid with three points to reduce the margin to 18-24 for Chargers. Tigers looked in trouble after being reduced to three men. However, Shubham turned the game on its head with a four-point super raid in the 27th minute that stretched their lead to 10 points at 29-19 over Chargers. Raj Kumar once again bagged three points for the Chargers, but Tigers never let their grip on the match go. They inflicted second allout on chargers in the 38th minute that sealed the game for Tigers. This is Tigers’ second victory in four games that helped them to fourth place in the points table.

Results: Mancherial Tigers bt Cyberabad Chargers 39-33; Best Raider: Raj Kumar (CC) 24, Best Defender: Subham (MT).

