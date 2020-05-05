Tight check on Telangana borders for liquor

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: With the government yet to take a decision on allowing liquor sale in the State, the Prohibition and Excise department is maintaining a constant vigil on the State’s borders with the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra to keep the liquor mafia at bay.

The governments in the three neighbouring States have permitted sale of liquor from Monday with certain conditions like maintaining social distancing while standing in queue at the shop. Customers must also wear masks.

Instructions have been issued to Excise Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Superintendents in Telangana to intensify patrolling along the check-posts at the borders and to maintain vigil round-the-clock to restrict entry of those entering the State, an official said.

The most worrisome aspect for officials is the proximity of the Jogulamba Gadwal district with Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh where an increasing number of Covid-19 cases were reported. Out 22 liquor shops in Kurnool, permission was given to 12 shops.

“We are exercising more caution at the border areas at Jogulamba Gadwal district to strictly prevent entry of people from Kurnool which is only a 40 minute-drive from here,” an official said.

Almost same is the case with the check-posts at Vadepally and Nagarjunasagar new bridge in Nalgonda district, which is close to a 15-km drive to Guntur district.

The department will continue to maintain strict vigil at borders till the State government gives permission to allow liquor sale. For the last 40 days, liquor shops and bar-cum-restaurants were closed due to the lockdown. With reports are indicating that the government might take a decision on liquor sale in the State during the Cabinet meeting to be conducted on Tuesday, senior officials have already discussed the pros and cons if shops were opened.

“We will get clarity on the issue by Tuesday night,” an official said, adding the department in coordination with the police arrested several persons for selling liquor in violation of norms during the lockdown.

Employees of a few liquor shop owners were among those who were nabbed for selling liquor illegally at exorbitant rates, the official said, adding that there were as many as 2216 liquor shops in the State.

