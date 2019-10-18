Tight security for TSRTC bandh across Telangana on Friday

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: Making commuting that much more tougher for people of the State, TSRTC staff who are on an indefinite strike will observe a State-wide bandh on Saturday. Various political parties, government employees, professionals and civil organisations have extended their support to the bandh call. The State government has made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents.

Adding to the woes of people in Hyderabad city, the Telangana State Taxi and Drivers JAC (TSTD JAC) announced its decision to go on strike from Saturday seeking redressal of their demands including a fare hike from Rs 12 to Rs 22 per km. The JAC comprises about 50,000 Ola and Uber cab drivers along with drivers working for IT companies.

On Friday, the TSRTC strike reached the 14th day as the RTC staff apart from political parties such as BJP and the Left parties, along with advocates, students and others held motorcycle rallies in different parts of the State. Protests were staged in front of various depots in the districts. Osmania University postponed the undergraduate examinations for some courses which were scheduled to be held on Friday and Saturday in view of the strike. Though the TSRTC management operated over 6,000 of 10,600 buses from its fleet, people in some parts of the State continued to suffer on account of the strike.

The TSRTC staff have been on strike since October 5, seeking the State government to resolve their 26 demands, including merger of TSRTC with the government.

Meanwhile, on the 14th day of RTC strike, the RTC management continued to put in place alternative arrangements for the convenience of passengers.

On Friday, as many as 6,606 buses were operated across the State which included 4,623 RTC buses and 1,983 hire buses. In Hyderabad region, 908 buses were operated and 353 buses plied in Ranga Reddy region till 6 pm, according to officials.

The RTC strike which commenced on October 5 was a major challenge to authorities as 48,000 employees were off their duties and they have to provide bus services to passengers at any cost. “We are making all the arrangements and alternatives every day to offer smooth public transport services to the passengers,” said a senior official.

Authorities have been roping in temporary drivers and conductors and making efforts to increase the bus fleet by each day. With complaints on passengers being fleeced with exorbitant fares, a total of 1,690 ticket issuing machines were provided on Friday.

Protests continue to take place across the city in support of the strike. Several student union leaders, political parties and employees carried out rallies, staged dharnas and agitations at various bus depots and other places in the city.

At Bus Bhavan, advocates too joined the protests and raised slogans in support of RTC demands. JAC leaders who were taking out rally from Sundarayya Vignana Kendram to Bus Bhavan were arrested and taken into preventive custody

RTC driver’s suicide bid foiled

Nagarkurnool: Allegedly depressed over the bleak possibility of the State government taking him back into the workforce, a TSRTC driver climbed up a tower connecting 33/11 power-line and threatened to kill himself on Friday evening.

The incident happened close to the meeting venue where the RTC JAC was holding a protest at around 6.30 pm. Harischandra (28), a TSRTC driver living in Achampet, who was depressed over the self-dismissal of around 50,000 RTC workers across the State including himself, climbed up the tower and threatened the onlookers that he was going to kill himself, as he was left with no other option if he lost his job.

The JAC leaders who were present at the scene convinced him by informing him that the High Court had directed the State government to initiate talks with the RTC unions and told him that there was nothing to worry.

Finally Harischandra got convinced and climbed down the tower.

Bus damaged at Yellandu

Kothagudem/Khammam: An RTC bus was damaged by unidentified persons at Yellandu in the district on Friday.

Sources said the bus belonging to Mahabubabad depot was parked at Yellandu bus station when the incident took place. Two persons riding on a motorcycle threw a brick at the bus breaking its rear glass pane and fled from the spot. Local police booked case in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, protest rallies were taken out in many parts of erstwhile Khammam by the TSRTC JAC and all-party leaders. The rallies were taken out at Khammam, Kothagudem, Aswaraopet, Sarapaka, Dammapet, Sathupalli, Burgampahad and other places.

Tight security

In the wake of Telangana bandh called by the RTC JAC on Saturday, Khammam Collector RV Karnan and Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal have conducted a meeting in Khammam on Friday evening to discuss measures to be taken to ensure safety of RTC bus depots.

The officials directed the RTC, police and revenue officials to work in coordination to see that no untoward incident takes place and RTC assets were not damaged. Tight police security arrangements must be made all depots, the Collector said.

Steps should be taken to operate buses and leaders should be given counselling if they try to enforce bandh. Ambulances and fire engines have to be kept ready at all RTC depots, the Collector added.

Commissioner of Police Iqubal warned that serious action would be taken against the protestors if they cause any violence or force the people to participate in bandh. He directed SHOs to ensure security of buses in their police station limits.

RTC workers take out rally

Karimnagar: As part of their indefinite strike, TSRTC workers took out a bike rally in Karimnagar on Friday.

The bike rally, which started from district headquarters, reached the same place by passing through Telangana Chowk, RandB guest house, court chowk, RTC workshop, Mancherial chowk, Rajiv chowk, Kaman area, and NTR statue.

On the other hand, BJP activists also took out bike rally from court chowk to bus stand in support of RTC workers.

