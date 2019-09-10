Tight security in place for Ganesh immersion: Khammam CP

By | Published: 12:19 am

Khammam: Tight security arrangements have been made for Ganesh immersion to take place on Wednesday in Khammam, informed Commissioner of Police (CP) Tafseer Iqbal.

He along with Mayor G Papalal and Municipal Commissioner J Srinivas Rao visited immersion spots set up at Kalvavoddu, Prakash Nagar on the banks of Munneru stream and others in the city on Tuesday.

Officials and police personnel, revenue, municipal, health, electricity, R&B departments were engaged in making elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of immersion. Heavy duty cranes deployed and barricading was set up at immersion sites, he said.

It was expected that nearly 1000 idols would be immersed in Khammam division. CCTV cameras would be installed at all immersion sites. Ganesh Committees have to ensure smooth and peaceful immersion of Ganesh idols, Iqbal appealed.

Using of loud music and DJ systems was prohibited. Six ACPs would be monitoring a team of 13 Circle Inspectors, 40 SIs, 79 ASI/HCs, 306 constables, 44 women constables, one armed force section and one special party.

Additional DCP D Muralidhar, ACPs G Venkat Rao, J Sadaniranjan and others were present.

Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal inspects Ganesh Immersion spot in Khammam on Tuesday.

