Tight security in view of ‘Million March’ in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: As a precautionary measure, the city police will make elaborate security arrangements at the Necklace Road on Saturday.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) against CAA and NAC had given a call for a ‘Million March’ on Saturday. However the police had rejected their application and did not accord permission to the organisers.

After the police denied permission the organisers approached the High Court on Friday. After the court deferred the hearing in the case the organisers said they had postponed their plan.

“As a precautionary measure we will deploy adequate number of policemen at the Necklace Road. The message of the protest was widely shared on social media platforms and some persons might try to gather at the place,” said a police official.

The police will intensify patrolling on the Necklace Road, Tank Bund and surrounding areas to prevent any gathering. Policemen in mufti will be deployed on the roads leading to the Necklace road to identify mischief mongers. A police team will monitor the activity at the Necklace Road and surroundings from the command and control centre.

