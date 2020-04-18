Tight security on Khammam-Suryapet border

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Khammam: With Covid-19 positive cases increasing in neighboring Suryapet district, many roads connecting Khammam and Suryapet districts have been closed. The police have intensified surveillance at border checkpost at Nayakangudem on Khammam-Suryapet main road. CCTV cameras were installed on either side of the checkpost.

Additional SI and four constables were deployed at the checkpost, in addition to revenue and health officials to check the public coming into Khammam from Suryapet.

Kusumanchi Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police G Ashok Reddy informed that all connecting roads such as Urlugonda, Ramachandrapuram, Vilambhapuram, Rajupet, Jakkepalli and Kodad on the borders were closed on Saturday.

The Sub-Inspector stated that for the past two days there has been phenomenal increase in coronavirus positive cases in Suryapet and on Friday alone 31 positive cases registered in that district. Hence strict measures were being taken to contain the spread of the disease.

MPP B Srinivas Naik, sarpanches Kasani Saidulu, Vasamshetty Aruna and M Venkateswarlu, MPTC M Veerabhadram and others have extended their support to the police in closing the roads with bushes and by digging trenches on the roads.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .