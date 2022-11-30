Tigress and three cubs continue to trigger panic in erstwhile Adilabad

Wed - 30 November 22

Adilabad/Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A tigress and her three cubs were sighted at a reservoir near Pippalkoti village Bheempur mandal, triggering panic among locals on Wednesday.

A truck driver shot a video of the quartet and shared it with his friends, with the clip soon going viral on social media. Locals said they too had spotted quartet near a pump house of the under-construction Chanaka-Korata irrigation project across Penganga river, in agriculture fields and on the fringes of the forest in different parts of the mandal.

Forest officials have recorded pugmarks of the tigers and asked the public to be cautious. They said that a tigress and the three cubs, residing in Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (TWS) in Yavatmal district of the bordering Maharashtra, had drifted into Adilabad in search of territory and prey.

Steps were being taken to provide a safe passage for them and to prevent human loss. Four animal trackers, 10 base camp watchers, a rapid rescue team, three task force staffers and staffers of the department were deployed to track their movements. Volunteers of non-governmental organisations such as Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) too were part of the operation.

However, the sightings of the mother and cubs have become a cause of concern for dwellers and farmers belonging to Thamsi (K), Gollaghat, Pippalkot, Nippani, Gunjala, Arli (T), Dhanora, Gubidi, Karanji and some other villages in Bheempur mandal.

Meanwhile, motorists and passengers of a TSRTC bus claimed that a tiger was moving on a road between Bombayiguda and Penchikalpet mandal centre on Tuesday night. Farmers said they had spotted pugmarks of a tiger in a paddy field at Rebbena village in Bejjur mandal on Tuesday. Foresters visited the spot and recorded the pugmarks. Around three tigers are reportedly residing in the forests of the region.