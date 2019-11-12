TIHCL helping 42 sick MSMEs revive

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Ltd (TIHCL), a Telangana Government’s initiative to revive micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs), is helping them achieve turnaround both financially and non-financially. Of the 42 units that TIHCL is helping to revive, almost 40 are through strategic advisory and other interventions, while only two units needed financial backing.

The revival initiative, which is touted to be the only such in India, which is supported by a State government, is working towards the revival of MSMEs from across the State and a variety of verticals such as paper, food processing, textile, tools and minerals. TIHCL offers critical amount funding, stressed asset financing and bridge finance as some of the financial options for revival.

Sharing the progress made so far, TIHCL managing director & chief executive officer Sanjaya Maruvada told Telangana Today, “So far, 104 MSMEs have come to us for various purposes. Of these, about 42 units are on the path to revival and we are working with the remaining at present. Of the 42 units, we have financed two companies that needed financial support. We have received applications from units not only from Hyderabad but also from Warangal and Khammam districts.”

“We are also coordinating with banks and requesting them to refer their stressed assets before they initiate any action under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI Act). We will examine and find out whether the units can be revived. This will also help the banks, as this effort will avoid certain units turning into non-performing assets. The response from the banks on this matter has been slow so far, for their own constraints,” he added.

However, there have been some exceptions. TIHCL has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with State Bank of India (SBI). TIHCL is handling 20-25 cases referred by the SBI. The MoU is for restructuring the existing advance facilities and/ or providing additional funding by the SBI and/or TIHCL through TIHCL’s revival technique.

“We had also signed an MoU with Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP). We wanted their sick units to be referred to us for extending revival support. We don’t want units to get sick as a lot of effort would have gone in building them,” he added.

TIHCL wants to support MSMEs, which are struggling, in order to bring them back to life, barring cases of wilful default. In cases where units are looking for financial assistance from banks, TIHCL will extend soft loans of up to 20 per cent with an expectation from units to arrange 5 per cent from their side, to be eligible for 75 per cent bank loan. In the absence of TIHCL’s soft loans, units were otherwise required to source loans at a very high interest.

Maruvada emphasised, “We want to work with the banks. We are not a replacement to banks. We want to help both MSMEs and bankers. We are also ensuring that information dissemination is happening on our effort and intent to revive these units so that we can help as many as possible.”

